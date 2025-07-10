WWE star issues heartbreaking statement after his stable officially splits up

One of the most popular WWE stables in recent years has officially broken up, and fans are still reeling from the shocking turn of events. On the latest episode of NXT, the D'Angelo Family broke up, and now one of its members, Luca Crusifino, has posted a heartbreaking message on X.

Ad

It's no secret that the stable led by Tony D'Angelo was experiencing internal discord that dominated NXT's programming lately. First, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo betrayed D'Angelo, and last week, Crusifino also finally left the group. After months of absence, D'Angelo Family's only female member, Adriana Rizzo, returned to WWE NXT and dissolved the stable once and for all.

Luca Crusifino has now sent out an emotional message detailing the breakdown of the group on X. He took shots at both Stacks, for first betraying the family, and at Tony D'Angelo for not trusting him enough.

Ad

Trending

Check it out below:

John Cena's secret romantic life - Watch here!

"Imagine leaving your entire life behind, swearing your loyalty to someone you looked up to, only for his right hand man, who you thought was your brother, betray the guy you dedicated your wrestling career to, put your family in danger, and leave you in the desert to die. … and instead of the boss, that you idolized, bringing the rest of the family together to take down the traitor, he isolated himself, didn’t go looking for you, and when you came back, accused you not being loyal and being a traitor."

Ad

Check it out below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adriana Rizzo also addressed the breakup from WWE NXT

Rizzo also couldn't help but pour her emotions out to X following the D'Angelo Family's split on WWE NXT this week. The 26-year-old star wrote that the breakup marked the "end of an era" and that she was eternally grateful for her time in it.

"The end of an era. 🖤 Being apart of The D’Angelo Family is a chapter of my life that I’ll cherish forever. We laughed, fought, celebrated, and built something special together. This wasn’t just a faction—it was a family. As we all set off on our own paths, I’ll carry the memories, lessons, and bonds we made for life. La famiglia per sempre."

Ad

Expand Tweet

D'Angelo, Stacks, and Luca Crusifino are now slated to have a three-way match on next week's NXT, which could serve as the final chapter of the storyline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More