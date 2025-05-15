WWE star Jacob Fatu breaks silence after huge tragedy 

Jacob Fatu is one of the most fearsome performers in WWE today, who rarely breaks character even outside of the squared circle. However, the unfortunate passing of the late great Sabu has prompted him to send a message on X.
The ECW legend's untimely passing at 60 has led to an outpouring of grief from the wrestling universe. Sabu's passing was also acknowledged on this week's WWE RAW, where Michael Cole paid him a touching tribute. Moreover, his close friend and legendary rival Taz broke down in tears on AEW Dynamite.
The veteran performer was a highly influential figure and has inspired a generation of wrestlers. One among them seems to be Jacob Fatu, who recently took to his X account to react to Sabu's heartbreaking death. Check out his tweet below:
"SABU 🙏🙏🙏 "tweeted Jacob Fatu.
Sabu had competed in his retirement match less than a month back during the WrestleMania 41 weekend at a GCW show against Joey Janela. As such, his sudden passing has left the wrestling world in a state of mourning.
WWE is planning Jacob Fatu vs. Jeff Cobb
One of the most shocking moments of Backlash 2025 was the arrival of Jeff Cobb as a member of the new Bloodline. Cobb and Solo Sikoa helped Jacob Fatu retain his United States Championship in a four-way match at the premium live event.
However, it looks like the ongoing differences between Fatu and Sikoa could see Cobb getting involved. As per WrestleVotes, WWE could be planning a blockbuster match between The Samoan Werewolf and the former NJPW star down the line. Moreover, it was noted that the match would not happen imminently as the global juggernaut needed to build Jeff Cobb as a force to be reckoned with.
"I wouldn't say relatively soon, I'd say before the end of the year, like Bill [Apter] said they gotta introduce Jeff Cobb a little bit first. But I do think, once that match does happen, it's gonna be impressive. Those are two big boys, those are two bangers, I'm really looking forward to it. Just don't know when yet," he said.
Whatever the case, it's safe to say Cobb's debut has a new lease of life to the Bloodline as it had lost plenty of momentum in the last few months.