WWE star Jade Cargill once kissed a grave: "It was Jimi Hendrix"

Jade Cargill recently made a startling admission that some people might find odd. Cargill revealed that she once kissed the grave of Rock and Roll icon Jimi Hendrix at Greenwood Cemetery in Renton, Washington.

Ad

On WWE: Unreal, Rhea Ripley shared one of her hobbies, which is collecting oddities. Cargill doesn't have the same hobby, but hers is definitely a surprising one and completely left field.

During her appearance on the Club 520 Podcast, Jade Cargill was asked about her hobbies as a WWE Superstar. The Storm revealed that one of her favorite pastimes is visiting historical cemeteries. She explained that she doesn't kiss graves but broke her rule when she smooched Jimi Hendrix's grave.

Ad

Trending

"I do have a hobby, and it's very morbid. Don't judge me. I love historical cemeteries. I've only kissed one grave, and I sound so insane. But it was Jimi Hendrix. I'm a huge Jimi Hendrix fan," she said. [From 18:23 onwards]

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Ad

Jade Cargill explained that she's interested in visiting the graves of famous people like musicians, artists, presidents, and other historical figures. The SmackDown Superstar was also proud to have visited the most famous cemetery in the world, in Paris, France, called Cimetière du Père-Lachaise.

Jade Cargill was teased growing up for being muscular

There's no debate that Jade Cargill is a world-class athlete and has one of the best physiques in WWE. However, the former AEW TBS Champion revealed on the Club 520 Podcast that she was teased growing up for being muscular, affecting her confidence.

Ad

It all changed when she started watching wrestling and found inspiration in three WWE legends: Chyna, Jazz, and Jacqueline. All three superstars weren't the prototypical divas that the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era are famous for. They were powerhouses who dominated the women's division en route to their status as icons.

Chyna and Jacqueline are in the WWE Hall of Fame already, though The Ninth Wonder of the World was inducted as part of D-Generation X. Jazz is long overdue, as she is a two-time WWE Women's Champion. She appeared at Evolution last month and was recognized as one of the pioneers of the women's division.

Ad

While using any quotes from this article, please credit Club 520 Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!