WWE star Jade Cargill makes heartbreaking confession: "I was picked on growing up"

Jade Cargill made an emotional confession about her childhood and how wrestling helped her. Cargill shared how three legendary female WWE Superstars inspired her to embrace herself and be confident.

Ad

There's no denying that The Storm of WWE was gifted with good genetics due to her physique and athleticism. She worked hard to become a successful athlete before becoming a pro wrestler.

Speaking on Jeff Teague's Club 520 podcast, Jade Cargill was asked which WWE legends inspired her growing up. She revealed that she was bullied growing up for being muscular, but found stars such as Chyna, Jazz, and Jacqueline as role models of confidence.

Ad

Trending

"I was picked on growing up because I was so muscular. Like they'll say, 'Oh, she's a man.' But I seen (Chyna and Jazz) actually, Jacqueline as well, and I was like, 'Damn, like they look great.' And the fact they have so much confidence. They walking out there. They don't give a damn who you are, what you about. They going to show you what they're about. I was just like, 'Yeah, I like that. I have to embody that.' So those were the three women that I looked up to, and I was like, 'I want that,'" Cargill said. [From 14:22 to 14:50]

Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Check out the video below:

Ad

Jade Cargill began her pro wrestling career after being discovered by WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. Cargill made her debut in AEW in March 2021, teaming up with Shaquille O'Neal to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. She joined WWE in September 2023.

Jade Cargill wants a dream match against IYO SKY

In the same appearance on the Club 520 podcast, Jade Cargill revealed that she wants to face IYO SKY in a singles match. Cargill praised SKY for being one of the best in the world while pointing out to the hosts that The Genius of the Sky hasn't shown her full arsenal of moves in WWE yet.

Ad

"To be honest, I feel like she tones it down. I feel like she does 'cause when she was in Stardom in Japan, if you see her old stuff, it's insane. She does not even use half of her moveset. Oh my gosh, she's amazing. I can't wait to have a match with her," Cargill said.

Ad

Cargill and SKY have never faced each other one-on-one, but they have fought in tag team action when Jade was with Bianca Belair and SKY was with Kairi Sane.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!