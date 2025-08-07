WWE star Jade Cargill makes heartbreaking confession: "I was picked on growing up"

Jade Cargill made an emotional confession about her childhood and how wrestling helped her. Cargill shared how three legendary female WWE Superstars inspired her to embrace herself and be confident.
There's no denying that The Storm of WWE was gifted with good genetics due to her physique and athleticism. She worked hard to become a successful athlete before becoming a pro wrestler.
Speaking on Jeff Teague's Club 520 podcast, Jade Cargill was asked which WWE legends inspired her growing up. She revealed that she was bullied growing up for being muscular, but found stars such as Chyna, Jazz, and Jacqueline as role models of confidence.
"I was picked on growing up because I was so muscular. Like they'll say, 'Oh, she's a man.' But I seen (Chyna and Jazz) actually, Jacqueline as well, and I was like, 'Damn, like they look great.' And the fact they have so much confidence. They walking out there. They don't give a damn who you are, what you about. They going to show you what they're about. I was just like, 'Yeah, I like that. I have to embody that.' So those were the three women that I looked up to, and I was like, 'I want that,'" Cargill said. [From 14:22 to 14:50]
Jade Cargill began her pro wrestling career after being discovered by WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. Cargill made her debut in AEW in March 2021, teaming up with Shaquille O'Neal to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. She joined WWE in September 2023.
Jade Cargill wants a dream match against IYO SKY
In the same appearance on the Club 520 podcast, Jade Cargill revealed that she wants to face IYO SKY in a singles match. Cargill praised SKY for being one of the best in the world while pointing out to the hosts that The Genius of the Sky hasn't shown her full arsenal of moves in WWE yet.
"To be honest, I feel like she tones it down. I feel like she does 'cause when she was in Stardom in Japan, if you see her old stuff, it's insane. She does not even use half of her moveset. Oh my gosh, she's amazing. I can't wait to have a match with her," Cargill said.
Cargill and SKY have never faced each other one-on-one, but they have fought in tag team action when Jade was with Bianca Belair and SKY was with Kairi Sane.
