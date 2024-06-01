WWE star kicked out of arena; Shawn Michaels linked to major incident amid release rumors - Reports

WWE security usually deals with unruly fans and superstar brawls that get out of hand, but officials were forced to eject a second-generation star from the arena amid rumors of another release and issues with Shawn Michaels. Several new details on the matter have just leaked from backstage.

NXT's Brooke Jensen is the son of former WWE Tag Team Champion Bull Buchanan. He made his pro debut in March 2019 and signed with World Wrestling Entertainment on August 30, 2021. Jensen usually teamed with Josh Briggs, and they were the final NXT UK Tag Team Champions. Briggs and Jensen linked up with Fallon Henley until they agreed to disband the trio at the end of 2023.

The 22-year-old has spent the past several months chasing North American Champion Oba Femi. His character went through some personal issues and questioned his place in NXT. His last TV match was a 12-minute loss to Femi on March 12.

Jensen fueled rumors about his WWE release after tweeting his contact information for promoters interested in booking him. He left a five-word message and the '#WWENXT' tag to imply he had been released.

"You know how it goes #WWENXT."

A few hours later, Jensen shared a photo that seemed to indicate he was enjoying an adult beverage at an undisclosed establishment. He included another cryptic comment.

"Maybe the news wasn’t so bad after all," Brooks Jensen wrote.

Jensen recently did an angle where it seemed as if he was sneaking into the Level Up tapings. He then appeared at last night's NXT live event in Tampa with a sign that referenced Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, the NXT boss.

After disrespecting WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Jensen was confronted by company security. Things got heated and the 22-year-old was ejected from the University Area Community Center Complex after he tried to jump the barrier.

Officials have not issued an official update on Jensen's status, but backstage sources are beginning to speak up about what has happened.

Backstage WWE news on Brooks Jensen and Shawn Michaels

The second-generation superstar Brooks Jensen has apparently targeted NXT boss Shawn Michaels. It seems the 22-year-old grappler is unhappy with how he's booked by the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

Fightful Select recently reported that many people in NXT, including wrestlers, were uncertain about Jensen at first, but a creative source has confirmed that Jensen's recent tweets are all part of a new storyline that involves The Heartbreak Kid.

Jensen has been at several recent TV tapings. It was noted by a source that the new storyline is expected to become a part of NXT programming soon, and it was compared to Michaels' previous storyline with Grayson Waller.

Amid the initial uncertainty, a main roster member said they hoped Jensen's attitude was linked to a storyline because he's one of the most hardworking talents they've seen in the industry. Michaels has not publicly reacted to Jensen's antics as of this writing.

