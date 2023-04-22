WWE veteran Bull Buchanan opens up on company not acknowledging current superstar as his son

Wrestling veteran Bull Buchanan spoke about his son Brooks Jensen's recent experience on WWE NXT. He doesn't mind that the promotion doesn't emphasize their relationship.

Buchanan, who wrestled under the monikers B2, Lord Humongous, The Punished, Recon, and Sam McGraw, served for WWE from 1997 until 2003.

He was a former All Asia tag champion with former WWE talent Rico Constantino and a former tag team champion with Charles "The Goodfather" Wright.

In an interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Bull explained why WWE would not recognize Brooks Jensen as his kid on NXT TV.

"Vince (McMahon) has always liked creating his own superstars, so that just kind of falls in line with that, but it doesn't bother me a bit. They're creating an alternate universe. When they say the WWE universe, that's what they're doing. They're creating a totally alternate universe. Of course, they do pay homage to the guys going forward, but they're creating a whole new universe full of stars," Buchanan said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Bull Buchanan recalled his experience working with WWE legend John Cena

Throughout his 20-year wrestling career, John Cena worked with various superstars, including Bull Buchanan, with whom he began his WWE career.

In late 2002, a teenage Cena was depicted to WWE fans as a rapper, with the creative choice to have Buchanan work as his bodyguard and hypeman.

During the same interview on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, the former WWE star was interviewed about how he prepared to perform as a rapper. He also mentioned what working with a young John Cena was like.

"It was fun to actually have some fun with something. I remember thinking about it, you know, when they told me I was gonna be John's sidekick slash bodyguard, whatever," he said.

The multi-time world champion and Bull Buchanan's on-screen partnership did not last long. Cena dissolved their relationship in January 2003, just two months after they began working together.

Do you think WWE should acknowledge Buchanan's son Brooks Jensen on TV? Sound off in the comments section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes