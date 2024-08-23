WWE star LA Knight respectfully dismisses current champion

United States Champion LA Knight won the coveted belt at WWE SummerSlam on August 3 inside Cleveland Browns Stadium. This was also the location where Bron Breakker became Intercontinental Champion.

The title wins are significant because it was a first for both. But Breakker is 26, while Knight is 41. When asked who will win a potential "Champion vs. Champion" showdown between the two during Fanatics Fest NYC last weekend, The Megastar brought up this argument.

LA Knight put over Bron Breakker's agility and speed in the ring but claimed that the latter could be fooled. The Megastar added that considering the years of experience he has in the business, the young stalwart does not stand a chance against him:

"Champion vs. Champion? I'll tell you what. Bron Breakker is crazy explosive, crazy powerful. You see that dude move around, it's wild. At the same time, look man, this is a thinking man's game. When you really get into it, the cerebral game is just as important as the physical game. And look, I ain't no slouch. I can move around that ring."

The United States Champion concluded by taking a jab at Bron Breakker's brains as he believes the latter is mostly just muscle:

"As good as he is, as strong as he is, doesn't look like it's too hard to fool the guy. No offense to ya, but it looks like you might have a little box of rocks hanging out that head. I'm not sure." [From 1:22:46 onwards]

At the same event, five-time WWE Champion CM Punk praised Bron Breakker and called him "dangerous" as he is a Steiner at the end of the day.

LA Knight hopes to reinvigorate WWE United States Championship, says it "feels right" winning the belt

LA Knight was also asked about dream opponents at Fanatics Fest NYC. He retorted by stating that he is concerned about holding onto the belt and keeping it alive rather than who challenges him.

In a recent interview with Mail Online, LA Knight articulated his thoughts about finally winning a championship in World Wrestling Entertainment. Knight believes it is the right time to have won a belt, and he did it with flair in a packed Cleveland Browns Stadium.

He admitted there was a point last year during his meteoric rise to WWE's main event where he felt that it was time he won a title, but it does not matter anymore:

"There was definitely a point last year where I felt like now was probably the right time to make it happen. There’s no real way to know what’s right or wrong. But at this point, whether it was late or on time, it feels right."

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Santos Escobar will square off against Knight for the belt. The Megastar also teased a title defense against John Cena during the latter's 2025 WWE Farewell Tour.

