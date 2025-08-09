WWE Star is "Literally Like a Brother" to Gunther

Gunther's villainous WWE character has performed as a singles competitor for the majority of his six-and-a-half years with the company. In a recent podcast episode, The Ring General discussed his close real-life friendship with Ludwig Kaiser.

Kaiser became a member of the Imperium faction alongside Alexander Wolfe, Giovanni Vinci, and Gunther in 2019. Wolfe and Vinci left the stable in 2021 and 2024, respectively, before Gunther and Kaiser's on-screen partnership quietly ended.

On Michelle McCool and The Undertaker's Six Feet Under podcast, Gunther said he and Kaiser are more like siblings than friends:

"I would say he's literally like a brother. He's my guy when it comes to that [wrestling training]. Sometimes the other things that come with brotherhood, like conflict and confront each other about stuff." [38:33 – 38:46]

Kaiser broke out as a singles star in 2024 following Vinci's exit from Imperium. In recent weeks, he has taken over from the injured Chad Gable as the masked El Grande Americano persona.

Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser met a decade before joining WWE

The long-time friends made a name for themselves in several companies outside of WWE, including Progress and wXw.

Although they were born in different countries, Gunther frequently traveled with Ludwig Kaiser to shows around Europe:

"A long time now, 2008, I think. He was in Germany. I was in Austria at that time. I moved to Germany later, then we were just two hours apart, so we'd always carpool, so most of the weekends we were traveling together." [37:40 – 38:01]

In the same episode, the two-time World Heavyweight Champion revealed which WWE Hall of Famers inspired him to wrestle. He also disclosed details about a ruthless comment he made to a fan at a meet-and-greet session.

