WWE star Logan Paul confesses major crush on Euphoria actor 

WWE stars Logan Paul and Seth Rollins are a major threat to the entire roster at WrestleMania 39, as the duo will likely steal the show with their match.

After costing Seth the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber, Logan Paul has not shown his face on WWE TV yet. Their bout is yet to be made official.

Amid the on-screen drama, the 27-year-old has revealed on his podcast that he has a major crush on Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. The actor is also known for appearing on Quentin Tarrantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and alongside Pete Davidson in Big Time Adolescence, among others.

When asked about Sydney on Impaulsive by Mike Maljak, Paul responded by stating that she "affects him."

"What do you want from me bro? She f***ing affects me. She affects me. She f***ing affects me, bro. I said it. Whatever." [0:21 onwards]

He further added that it's specifically his love for the character Sydney portrays in Euphoria, Cassandra "Cassie" Howard, and that the actor herself is "incredible" and "goal-oriented," recalling a video Logan saw on Tik Tok of her in which she talks about presenting to her parents that she wants to be an actor at a young age.

You can watch the entire clip below:

Seth Rollins is not a fan of Logan Paul in WWE

The former multi-time world champion has openly spoken about Logan Paul and his run in WWE. He claims the latter only cares about money, while The Visionary cares about the Stamford-based promotion and its business.

In an Instagram Live video, Seth stated that he doesn't like Logan Paul and that he doesn't want the latter in his space.

Recalling the Royal Rumble spot where Logan eliminated Seth, The Visionary claimed that the social media star eliminating him was probably the "coolest thing" he would ever do in his life.

Logan Paul left WWE fans fuming after his sneak attack on The Visionary inside the chamber. What transpired in the immediate aftermath was an irate Rollins emphatically defeating The Miz on RAW by TKO.

