WWE star Logan Paul shares new video addressing latest controversy 

WWE Superstar Logan Paul shared a new video today addressing his latest controversy. The Maverick lost the United States Championship to LA Knight at WWE SummerSlam earlier this month.

A video from four years ago recently resurfaced online showing his dog, Broley, jumping off of a boat. The video claimed Paul shoved his dog as a hand was seen behind Broley. However, Paul has vehemently denied the accusations and shared a new video today addressing the controversy.

He claimed people were trying to get him canceled and he would never shove his dog. Paul added that he pinned a comment on the post four years ago addressing the same issue and making it clear that Broley jumped on his own.

"If he (Broley) were pushed, like, forced to get off the boat against his will, he would have been scared. And his tail would have been tucked between his legs, but since it was curled, it shows that he was comfortable and shows that it was a self-induced jump," he said. [From 00:33 - 00:41]

Paul added that he was trying to stop his dog from jumping and that is why there were hands in the frame. You can check out the SmackDown star's explanation in the video below.

Bill Apter comments on meeting WWE star Logan Paul

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter ran into Logan Paul during SummerSlam weekend and shared his impressions of the popular WWE star.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter disclosed that Paul was nothing like his on-screen character in real life. He noted that despite portraying a heel on WWE SmackDown, the 29-year-old was actually kind in person.

"By the way, I met Logan Paul for the first time in Cleveland. I got a chance to just chat with him casually. What a nice guy! Really a really nice guy. Very welcoming. Just for a guy that allegedly makes all this money and has these millions and millions of followers, he is just really down to earth so Logan Paul, if you are watching this, good guy," he said. [3:24 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Logan Paul was United States Champion for 273 days but only defended the title a few times during his reign. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Paul moving forward.

