WWE star Lola Vice reacts to recent reports about Ronda Rousey, sends two-word message

WWE star Lola Vice took to Twitter to react to recent reports about Ronda Rousey possibly appearing on NXT in the near future.

Rousey and her tag team partner Shayna Baszler are the reigning Undisputed WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. On SmackDown, they defeated now-former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, to unify the titles.

According to a recent report, Rousey is expected to appear on NXT TV. Reacting to this, Vice sent a two-word message on Twitter.

"hol up," wrote Vice.

Rousey is a former UFC champion and transitioned from mixed martial arts to professional wrestling. Similarly, Vice also left the world of MMA to jump ship to WWE. She was previously under Bellator MMA.

In recent weeks, Vice has formed an alliance with Elektra Lopez on NXT. The two women could potentially challenge Rousey and Baszler for the Unified Women's Tag Team Titles.

Shayna Baszler recently discussed the idea of a first-time-ever match against Ronda Rousey

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey are tag team partners, but the former recently spoke about the possibility of a first-time-ever match against Rousey.

Speaking on WrestleRant, the former NXT Women's Champion explained how things generally work in the combat sports world. Baszler said:

"So in combat sports, it's kind of this rule, in MMA or amateur wrestling, Jiu-jitsu, whatever, it's kind of a thing where if I have the title, and my teammate works their way up through tournament and takes out everyone and earns their spot. As my friend, it would be disrespectful for me to deny them that or to refuse to give them that opportunity."

Baszler added:

"It's almost offensive if the person bows out like, 'Oh, she's my teammate, I'm not gonna [fight her]" — like, 'Wait, you don't think I can defend against you, what's up?'"

Baszler and Rousey will defend the Unified Women's Tag Team Titles at Money in the Bank against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

What are your thoughts on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's title reign so far? Sound off in the comments section.

