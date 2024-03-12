WWE star makes bold claim about real life fiancé

A WWE star recently made a bold claim that a RAW Superstar, who will compete in the Gauntlet Match tonight, will become a world champion one day.

Tonight's RAW main event will be a Gauntlet Match featuring six WWE Superstars to determine Intercontinental Champion Gunther's opponent at WrestleMania 40. The Ring General captured the IC Title in June 2022 from Ricochet, and the former champion will compete against Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, and JD McDonagh to get a chance to dethrone the Austrian star.

Ahead of the match tonight, Samantha Irvin took to social media to react to a fan who claimed that Ricochet should be a World Champion. Irvin replied that his time would come.

The WWE ring announcer and Ricochet are a couple in real life, and you can check out her post below.

Expand Tweet

Ricochet reveals his favorite Intercontinental Champion in WWE history

Ricochet recently named his favorite Intercontinental Champion and admitted that The Rock is his favorite wrestler. The Brahma Bull returned to the company earlier this year and aligned with The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

The Rock has acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief and is scheduled for a massive match at WrestleMania 40 Night One. The Hollywood star will be teaming up with Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match. If The Bloodline wins, they can interfere in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. However, they will be barred from ringside if Rhodes and Rollins emerge victorious.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of SummerSlam 2023, Ricochet named The Rock as his favorite wrestler. However, the former NXT North American Champion stated that Razor Ramon is his favorite Intercontinental Champion of all time.

"My all-time favorite Intercontinental Champion? I mean, The Rock is my all-time favorite wrestler. So, but as far as all-time favorite Intercontinental Champion, maybe Razor," said Ricochet. [From 3:09 onwards]

Gunther has been dominant since becoming Intercontinental Champion, and it will be a tall task for anyone to dethrone him at WrestleMania. Only time will tell if Ricochet can win the Gauntlet Match tonight on RAW and go on to WrestleMania to battle The Ring General.