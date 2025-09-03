WWE star makes huge return after 4 years - "You didn’t think I was coming back alone, did you?"

A popular WWE star has taken to her social media account to celebrate her massive return after four years. This week's episode of NXT witnessed the return of Candice LeRae to the black and silver brand for the first time since 2021.LeRae has plenty of history in NXT, where she worked from 2018 until July 2021, when she disappeared from TV due to pregnancy. She was released from WWE in May 2022, only to be brought back a few months later on the main roster.Candice LeRae is currently aligned with her husband, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa on SmackDown. LeRae competed in the first round of the tournament to determine Sol Ruca's next challenger for the Speed Title on this week's edition of NXT. The SmackDown Superstar faced TNA star Xia Brookside, who also wrestled in NXT for the first time since her release in 2022.Following her win over Brookside, Candice LeRae took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with Gargano and Ciampa, who also made surprise appearances on the Tuesday night show.Check out her post below:&quot;You didn’t think I was coming back alone, did you? #DIY #NXT 💛🖤💛🖤,&quot; LeRae tweeted.$3 $3 $3Rhea Ripley recently advocated for Candice LeRae to get more chances in WWEA few days back, Rhea Ripley candidly spoke about several female stars in WWE being underutilized due to a lack of TV time. Ripley, particularly, put over Candice LeRae, saying she was a seasoned veteran who deserved more opportunities.&quot;There’s so many women that I know are so amazing at what they do, and they don’t get enough TV time or the opportunities to really show everyone what they can do. Someone that I love is Candice LeRae, and going through NXT with her, and how her brain works and how she goes out there, and she’s like the vet in the ring, she knows what to do and she keeps everyone calm and she’s got ideas and it’s just like I wish that someone like her would get more of an opportunity,&quot; Ripley said.LeRae is a former Speed Champion, and it'll be interesting to see if she advances further in the tournament to get a shot at Sol Ruca's gold at No Mercy 2025.