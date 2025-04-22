WWE star may turn heel for the first time in his 7-year career to join Seth Rollins' new faction after Bron Breakker

Following the double swerve heard around the world on Night One of WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins is now set to lead his own faction.
With Paul Heyman by his side as the manager, The Visionary closed the RAW after 'Mania. While CM Punk and Roman Reigns confronted him, both stars were attacked by Bron Breakker. The former Intercontinental Champion has aligned with Rollins and The Wiseman.
Another WWE star has teased joining forces with The Architect. It's someone Seth Rollins knows very well. In fact, it's someone he's helped train. NXT's Nathan Frazer is somewhat of a mini Rollins in the ring, having partly been trained by him at the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy.
Following RAW, Frazer tweeted a photo of himself and The Visionary backstage at NXT. This can be considered a hint that he could become a Paul Heyman Guy as well, which would mean a heel turn. Something the former NXT Tag Team Champion has never done since he started wrestling in 2018:
Nathan Frazer and his tag team partner, Axiom, lost the NXT Tag Team Titles at Stand & Deliver over the weekend. So, while their main roster debut seems imminent, there is a possibility that Fraxiom is split up by this. That's what would happen if Frazer joins Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker.
