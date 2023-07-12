WWE star name-drops CM Punk during recent conversation about the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has an interesting plan to get the World Heavyweight Championship over with the fans.

Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions when he defeated AJ Styles in the finals of a long-drawn tournament. Since winning the title, The Visionary has been a fighting champion, putting the gold on the line on several occasions against newer, up-and-coming talent such as Bron Breakker and Damian Priest.

This week on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, Rollins claimed that defending the title regularly would increase its prestige over time. He recalled watching WWE legends such as Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and Triple H defending the gold very frequently. He maintained that the trend was prevalent even when he debuted on the main roster, as the likes of John Cena and CM Punk were holding the top titles.

"The way that I always saw champions, that I looked up to, that I aspired to be were champions that took the title to every territory or every town and defended it. Over time people believed that it was a big deal. I came in when Cena was a World Champion, CM Punk was a World Champion. I grew up watching Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, Triple H. These are the people, they did that with the world titles that they were wearing. So I'm trying as I might to fill those shoes." [31:25 - 32:00]

Rollins threw shade at fellow WWE Superstar Roman Reigns

During the conversation, Seth Rollins claimed that WWE would not need the World Heavyweight Championship if Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship regularly.

"Here's the thing, if Roman was doing what I'm doing there wouldn't really be a need for a secondary championship. There wouldn't be a need for another world heavyweight title on RAW, because we would have somebody that was doing those things."

He also stated that the current WWE roster is stacked with immense talent, and having a champion on only one brand is not the ideal scenario for the company.

Do you agree with Seth Rollin's view on the World Heavyweight Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

