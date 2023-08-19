WWE star names the Bret Hart match that inspired her to wrestle (Exclusive)

Bret Hart is widely viewed as one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time. In an exclusive interview, current WWE star Natalya spoke about the inspiration she took from her uncle's match with Owen Hart in 1994.

Owen defeated his brother in the opening contest of the night at WrestleMania 10. Later in the show, Bret captured the WWE Championship from Yokozuna in the main event. Natalya, who was only 11 years old at the time, was captivated by the storyline between two of her family members.

The Queen of Harts told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that the match made her watch wrestling differently:

"I always go back to it, but my uncle Bret versus my uncle Owen, WrestleMania 10, it opened my eyes up in a different way," Natalya said. "It was such a great, easy story to follow, and if you're a student of the game I know you love that match. But if you're somebody that's never watched WWE before or you're somebody that's coming from a sport that they're like, 'Listen, what's a match I should watch?' I always point people to that match because it's a simple story." [6:52 – 7:23]

In the video above, Natalya also reflected on how Bret Hart reacted to the Montreal Screwjob incident at Survivor Series 1997.

What made Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart so special?

In the early-to-mid 1990s, Bret Hart became one of WWE's top main-eventers alongside the likes of Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. Owen Hart was viewed as one of the best in-ring talents in the company at the time. However, he never established himself in the main event scene.

Natalya believes the WrestleMania 10 encounter is the perfect match to show old and new wrestling fans:

"Brother versus brother, Owen always felt inferior because Bret was always the shining star. There was a little bit of jealousy in that story. It's a story that people could really relate to even though it was totally fictional. In real life, Bret and Owen were very, very close, but their match just told this beautiful story, and it's timeless. It's a timeless match." [7:24 – 7:47]

The former SmackDown Women's Champion also spoke about the possibility of a Hall of Famer appearing at WWE's upcoming show in India.

Do you have any memories of Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya is all set for WWE Superstar Spectacle which will take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium (Gachibowli Indoor Stadium), Hyderabad, India, on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE RAW every Tuesday on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 5.30 am IST.

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of WWE in India.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here