WWE star names brutal move used this week on RAW

A WWE Superstar busted out a brutal move on the latest episode of RAW. He recently gave a name to this move.

Bronson Reed challenged Gunther for his Intercontinental Championship on the red brand. The challenger could not secure a win, but he took the Champion to the absolute limit as the two had an incredible match. The fight had some great spots, including a Death Valley Driver from Reed. The move is similar to John Cena's Attitude Adjustment. It requires a fireman's carry, but the landing is different.

Bronson Reed took to Instagram Stories to give his move a new name. The Australian Superstar shared a video of the maneuver from WWE's Monday Night Show. He named this move "Jagged Edge."

"JAGGED EDGE @hartleyjackson_," he wrote.

With the hype surrounding the move and Bronson Reed giving it a new name, it seems like the WWE Superstar has decided to add this move to his arsenal.

Bronson Reed picks WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes as his greatest "Big Man" of all time

It appears like Bronson Reed was a huge fan of the American Dream, Dusty Rhodes. In an interview with TNT Sports, Reed stated that Dusty Rhodes is the greatest "big man" of all time.

He was deeply impressed by Dusty's ability to move effortlessly in the ring. He also talked about the energy Rhodes brought to the ring:

"In my opinion, he may not be deemed as one of the...You know, a 'Big Man'. I mean when you think of like Vader and Bam Bam Bigelow. But the greatest 'Big Man' of all time is Dusty Rhodes, bar none. He was over 300 lbs. And the way he moved in the ring and just...The energy he brought whenever he was in the ring is like no one else. And also the promos as well. Incredible. So Dusty Rhodes is number one untill I eventually become the World Heavyweught Champion and did all those things as well," Reed said.

