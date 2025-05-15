WWE star Naomi - "BYE"

Naomi has made a lot of enemies since embracing her dark side. It looks like another WWE Superstar has been added to her list.
Naomi is engaged in a long-running feud with Jade Cargill on SmackDown. After losing to The Storm at WrestleMania 41, The Glow got some revenge by costing Cargill an opportunity to become the #1 contender for Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown.
Earlier today, Naomi joined CM Punk's Instagram live session, where The Straight Edge Superstar told her, "Go work out, Trinity. You're gonna need to. Jade's coming after your @$$."
His comments appeared to have irked her, as she responded by saying, "WTF, why would you bring up Jade, BYE."
Check out their interaction below:
CM Punk faces an uphill task at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025
CM Punk will be in action at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. He will join forces with Sami Zayn to take on Paul Heyman's dangerous alliance of Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.
The newly formed group has been running roughshod over the RAW roster, having put Roman Reigns out of commission.
Fans have been questioning the temporary alliance between Punk and Zayn, especially after the Canadian wrestler has teased turning heel.
During a backstage segment on RAW this past week, The Second City Saint brought up that he has had a hard time trusting anybody on the roster after Paul Heyman betrayed him at WrestleMania 41.
Whether they like each other or not, the two WWE Superstars would have to keep their differences aside for at least one night to stop Breakker and Rollins.
Will Punk and Zayn be able to co-exist as a team? Fans must tune into Saturday Night's Main Event to find out how this storyline unfolds.