WWE star Nikkita Lyons breaks character to make surprise claim regarding Mandy Rose

Nikkita Lyons has taken NXT by storm since making her debut for the brand. She recently made a surprising claim regarding Mandy Rose.

Rose is the current NXT Women's Champion and turned her career around after returning to the brand just over a year ago. The 32-year-old won her first-ever championship in NXT, as she recently surpassed a year with the title.

The official Twitter handle of NXT recently questioned which NXT Superstar was the most inspirational. In response, Lyons, who is a babyface, claimed that she was inspired by Rose.

Check out Lyons' tweet below:

Lyons was recently unsuccessful in capturing the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Zoey Stark.

Following the duo's latest loss to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, Stark betrayed Lyons and turned heel. The 23-year-old is now expected to be pushed as a top babyface on the brand.

WWE legend Booker T wants WWE to push Nikkita Lyons

WWE legend Booker T is certainly among the many who want Nikkita Lyons to get pushed as a singles star.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker labeled the NXT sensation a "brick house." He said:

"Nikkita Lyons is what we used to call back in the day a brick house." said Booker T. "You can huff and puff, but you ain't about to blow this house down. I'm serious, Lyons definitely, I'm looking forward to being there and pushing her to that next level."

The feud between Lyons and Zoey Stark is expected to continue moving forward. Meanwhile, Mandy Rose will be defending her NXT Women's Championship against Alba Fyre on this week's NXT.

The Toxic Attraction leader was recently victorious over Fyre at Halloween Havoc. However, she received a huge assist from both Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne during the match.

