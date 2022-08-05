WWE star Noam Dar is open to changing his character for a main roster return (Exclusive)

NXT UK star Noam Dar recently spoke about the character changes in WWE and whether he would change his gimmick to make a move to the main roster.

Dar was a part of the inaugural Cruiserweight Classic and went to the quarterfinals before losing to Zack Sabre Jr. From 2016 to 2018, he had a prominent run on RAW and 205 Live before moving across the pond to ply his trade in NXT UK.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dar mentioned that he would be open to changing his character if it meant that he would be moving to the WWE main roster.

He recalled that his angle with Alicia Fox on RAW back in the day was completely new and challenging. He acknowledged that he had learned much during his stint on the red brand.

"I feel like a part of the job, or part of the talent is to be very adaptable and to have a wide range of skills in your toolbox. When I first came to RAW and started doing the stuff with Alicia Fox, that representation of the character at that time felt very unique and new and challenging. I felt rewarded from that and I learned a lot from it. So I would have the same, moving to any other different kind of circumstance," Noam said. (From 5:58 - 6:30)

WWE is known for changing a superstar's character or name when they are called to the main roster. The most prominent examples are Gunther (WALTER), Iyo Sky (Io Shirai), Raquel Rodriguez (Raquel Gonzalez), and Butch (Pete Dunne).

Noam Dar also spoke about Butch's character in WWE

During the same interview, the Scottish Supernova also spoke about one of his friends on the main roster, Butch.

He detailed that the former Pete Dunne was doing a great job with the Butch character. He mentioned that the gimmick was very entertaining and believable and that the 28-year-old was using his skills well with the new character.

"I think Butch is great. The character is extremely entertaining and also very believable. Butch is someone I've known for a long time, and he works extremely hard and he has a wide variety of talent and skill available to him so I'm glad people are seeing that," Noam Dar said. (4:40-4:59)

