WWE star now pushing for a bodyguard after almost being bitten

It has been an interesting week in WWE, from Liv Morgan's injury to John Cena's pipebomb last night on SmackDown, but it's hard to believe there was a point on last night's show where Bron Breakker was almost set loose and allowed to bite Byron Saxton.

Ad

In a backstage segment, Paul Heyman was forced to pull him back to prevent him from biting the interviewer, which has seemingly left Saxton with some trauma. Following the show, he has responded to a fan on social media to note that he would accept a bodyguard at this point in his career.

"I’ll take all the help I can get!" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Bron was in a bad mood after being attacked by LA Knight on SmackDown, and poor Saxton was the one that he tried to take it out on. Luckily, Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed were able to step in and prevent any real injury.

Why were Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on WWE SmackDown?

There are a lot of questions surrounding last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, one of the biggest is why Breakker and Reed were allowed to invade the show, and why Nick Aldis seemingly allowed it.

Ad

Breakker and Reed are both on WWE RAW. The two men have had issues with LA Knight in the past, but it seems that the company may have opted to reduce the rules surrounding the brand split at present because there were several RAW stars on last night's show.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Asuka was there to take on Alexa Bliss in the Queen of the Ring semi-final, where she was victorious, while Sami Zayn took on Randy Orton and came up short in their King of the Ring semi-final match.

Jey Uso also made the trip to Green Bay so that he could be part of a segment before the men's King of the Ring match, which also featured Cody Rhodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More