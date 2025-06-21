WWE star now pushing for a bodyguard after almost being bitten

It has been an interesting week in WWE, from Liv Morgan's injury to John Cena's pipebomb last night on SmackDown, but it's hard to believe there was a point on last night's show where Bron Breakker was almost set loose and allowed to bite Byron Saxton.
In a backstage segment, Paul Heyman was forced to pull him back to prevent him from biting the interviewer, which has seemingly left Saxton with some trauma. Following the show, he has responded to a fan on social media to note that he would accept a bodyguard at this point in his career.
"I’ll take all the help I can get!" he wrote.
Bron was in a bad mood after being attacked by LA Knight on SmackDown, and poor Saxton was the one that he tried to take it out on. Luckily, Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed were able to step in and prevent any real injury.
Why were Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on WWE SmackDown?
There are a lot of questions surrounding last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, one of the biggest is why Breakker and Reed were allowed to invade the show, and why Nick Aldis seemingly allowed it.
Breakker and Reed are both on WWE RAW. The two men have had issues with LA Knight in the past, but it seems that the company may have opted to reduce the rules surrounding the brand split at present because there were several RAW stars on last night's show.
Asuka was there to take on Alexa Bliss in the Queen of the Ring semi-final, where she was victorious, while Sami Zayn took on Randy Orton and came up short in their King of the Ring semi-final match.
Jey Uso also made the trip to Green Bay so that he could be part of a segment before the men's King of the Ring match, which also featured Cody Rhodes.