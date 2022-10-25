WWE star has a one-word response to Dominik Mysterio comparing himself to Eddie Guerrero

WWE Superstar Santos Escobar shared his thoughts on Dominik Mysterio's promo on RAW that saw him comparing himself to the late Eddie Guerrero.

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW opened with Judgment Day's promo stating their dominance in the company. Dominik Mysterio then grabbed the mic to state that he's built differently, calling himself "this generation's Eddie Guerrero."

Dominik's words received tons of heat from fans as the Spectrum Center was filled with boos. SmackDown star Santos Escobar also chimed in with his thoughts on the promo as he tweeted a one-word response.

Judgment Day was soon interrupted by AJ Styles and The Club. The former WWE Champion dragged Dominik Mysterio, saying that the latter is more like James Ellsworth than Eddie.

Santos Escobar hopes to emulate Eddie Guerrero's success in WWE

Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero are two of the greatest Latino stars to ever step foot in the squared circle. The pair's impact on Mexican wrestling is unparalleled, with many young wrestling fans in Mexico growing up to follow their path.

Santos Escobar is no different. The SmackDown star has previously stated his desire to follow in the legendary footsteps of Rey and Eddie to become the company's next Latino megastar.

"Yes, that's my aim [to be the next big Latino Superstar]. That's what I want to do. That's what I want to be. That's who I want to be in this company. The way to do it is just like you said, check the boxes. If there are some boxes that you don't completely check, then work on it. Work on it, so you can check it, and that's what I've been doing for the past two years. I think you have to be ready for the show," Escobar said. [H/T DAZN]

Santos recently made his main roster debut alongside his stablemates. While he and Dominik Mysterio are currently on different brands, Escobar going after the RAW star for his comments could certainly capture the interest of fans.

Would you like to see Legado Del Fantasma take on Judgment Day in WWE? Sound off your thoughts in the comment section below.

