WWE star is open to hooking up with co-worker to make Rhea Ripley jealous after "break up"

WWE SmackDown backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley jokingly expressed her openness to having a relationship with Thea Hail to make Rhea Ripley jealous.

After a clip showing the current Women's World Champion jokingly flirting with Samantha Irvin at a WWE event went viral, Ripley playfully told Kelley that the RAW ring announcer was now her new girlfriend. The new SmackDown backstage interviewer has since urged The Eradicator to return to her. Meanwhile, she added "Rhea's ex" to her Twitter bio.

Commenting on Kelley's latest post on Twitter, a fan suggested an idea for Kelley to make Ripley jealous.

"You know what would be funny? If Cathy tried to make Rhea jealous and just started hanging out with Thea Hail. Get it. Rhea and Thea. Sorry, I had to. Lol," the fan wrote.

Kelley responded to the fan's comment. The WWE personality stated that she is "open to any and all ideas."

"Open to any and all ideas at this point."

Cathy Kelley @catherinekelley @JC_Lopez209 open to any and all ideas at this point @JC_Lopez209 open to any and all ideas at this point

Cathy Kelley says she's 'officially' in a long-distance relationship with WWE RAW star. Check out her comments here.

Who is WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley dating in real life?

Current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is in an on-screen romantic relationship with her fellow Judgment Day member, Dominik Mysterio. Meanwhile, The Eradicator is dating AEW star Buddy Matthews in real life. The couple's relationship came to light last year. They have since shared several photos together on social media besides appearing on Twitch together.

While Cathy Kelley's relationship status is unknown, Samantha Irvin is currently engaged to Monday Night RAW Superstar Ricochet. After dating for almost two years, the couple announced their engagement in January 2023.

In a recent interview, Ricochet opened up about marrying the RAW ring announcer:

"For us, we didn't even need to get married," Ricochet admitted. "We were chilling and doing our thing. But I just love her and wanted to. We're just taking it little by little and plan to do it when we're comfortable and how we like it." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Rhea Ripley was terrified of a current WWE star after confessing her love for him. Check out the story here.

Poll : 0 votes