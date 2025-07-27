  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE star Penta unrecognisable: Emotional return to Mexico with his daughter becomes an instant classic

WWE star Penta unrecognisable: Emotional return to Mexico with his daughter becomes an instant classic

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 27, 2025 11:02 GMT
Penta is a WWE RAW star [Image credits: star
Penta is a WWE RAW star [Image credits: star's Instagram]

WWE Superstar Penta recently changed his look for an emotional return to Mexico for the Stamford-based promotion's latest house show. The luchador also shared a wholesome moment with his daughter.

Ad

After making a huge name in different wrestling promotions, including AEW, Penta joined World Wrestling Entertainment in January 2025. Although the star has yet to win a title in WWE, he has already become popular among fans due to his incredible in-ring performances. During the recent Supershow in Mexico, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion locked horns with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title.

During his entrance ahead of the match, Penta paid an emotional tribute to his home country of Mexico with his gear, looking almost unrecognisable. The RAW star also had his daughter by his side, who was seen wearing his famous mask. WWE Español's official X/Twitter handle posted the clip of his entrance, highlighting the luchador's tribute.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Penta pays tribute to Mexico in their entrance at the Supershow of #WWEMexicoCity," the post read. [Translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate]

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Check out the post below:

Ad

WWE stars Penta and Rey Fenix have inspired a popular name

During a recent conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, AAA's Mr. Iguana said that he believed Penta and Rey Fenix have become big stars since joining World Wrestling Entertainment.

Iguana added that the two stars' journey has inspired and motivated him a lot, as a Mexican himself.

Ad
"Oh, big! I mean, Penta since he came with his entrance with the fire, it's big. Fenix, well, he debuted in WrestleMania because Rey Mysterio wasn't cleared. So, taking Rey Mysterio's place for WrestleMania, that's big. When I saw him coming down the ramp, saying, 'I did it, Mom, Dad,' in Spanish for me was very emotional. Like, wow, he did it. Fenix and Penta did it. Like he suffered a lot in Mexico City, he suffered a lot to come to this point. For me, as a Mexican, it inspired and motivated me."
Ad

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Many want to see Penta win a major title soon. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the RAW star's future.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications