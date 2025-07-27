WWE star Penta unrecognisable: Emotional return to Mexico with his daughter becomes an instant classic

WWE Superstar Penta recently changed his look for an emotional return to Mexico for the Stamford-based promotion's latest house show. The luchador also shared a wholesome moment with his daughter.After making a huge name in different wrestling promotions, including AEW, Penta joined World Wrestling Entertainment in January 2025. Although the star has yet to win a title in WWE, he has already become popular among fans due to his incredible in-ring performances. During the recent Supershow in Mexico, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion locked horns with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title.During his entrance ahead of the match, Penta paid an emotional tribute to his home country of Mexico with his gear, looking almost unrecognisable. The RAW star also had his daughter by his side, who was seen wearing his famous mask. WWE Español's official X/Twitter handle posted the clip of his entrance, highlighting the luchador's tribute.&quot;Penta pays tribute to Mexico in their entrance at the Supershow of #WWEMexicoCity,&quot; the post read. [Translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate]Check out the post below:WWE stars Penta and Rey Fenix have inspired a popular nameDuring a recent conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, AAA's Mr. Iguana said that he believed Penta and Rey Fenix have become big stars since joining World Wrestling Entertainment.Iguana added that the two stars' journey has inspired and motivated him a lot, as a Mexican himself.&quot;Oh, big! I mean, Penta since he came with his entrance with the fire, it's big. Fenix, well, he debuted in WrestleMania because Rey Mysterio wasn't cleared. So, taking Rey Mysterio's place for WrestleMania, that's big. When I saw him coming down the ramp, saying, 'I did it, Mom, Dad,' in Spanish for me was very emotional. Like, wow, he did it. Fenix and Penta did it. Like he suffered a lot in Mexico City, he suffered a lot to come to this point. For me, as a Mexican, it inspired and motivated me.&quot; Check out the video below:Many want to see Penta win a major title soon. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the RAW star's future.