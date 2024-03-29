WWE star plans to donate brain for research

A WWE Superstar has revealed that they plan on donating their brain for CTE research. Concussions have become an issue in all sports and research is constantly being done on how to limit the effects.

Dominik Dijakovic, known as Dijak in NXT, began wrestling in 2013. He spent several years in independent wrestling before inking a contract with WWE in 2017. Dijak had a lackluster run on the main roster as T-Bar in the failed faction known as RETRIBUTION. However, the veteran has become a star in his return to NXT and defeated Shawn Spears in a singles match this past Tuesday night.

The X account Dark Puroresu Flowsion posted that Rob Van Dam will be donating their brain for CTE research and suggested that more wrestlers should do the same. Dijak responded to the message and revealed that he would be donating his brain as well. He also shared a link for people to learn more about donating their brains for research:

"Agreed. I pledged my brain 9 years ago. Wrestlers click here if interested or hit up @ChrisNowinski1 or @ConcussionLF for more info," he wrote.

Dijak shows support for WWE star The Rock

The Rock is involved in a bitter rivalry with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on the road to WrestleMania. The Great One unleashed a brutal attack on The American Nightmare this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

There was a recent report that suggested there were superstars backstage who were unhappy with The Rock being able to curse in his promos. The Brahma Bull has been swearing on live television as well as in his promos posted on social media since he turned heel at the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference last month in Las Vegas.

The Rock reacted to the rumors that talent were upset at him and claimed that they were false in a NSFW message. Dijak responded to The People's Champion and encouraged him to fire back at his detractors.

Dijak has had an impressive career in WWE so far but still has not won a title with the company. It will be interesting to see if the veteran finally captures gold in 2024.

