WWE SmackDown star plans to challenge winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 38

Happy Corbin believes the winner of his match against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 38 should challenge Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns after the event.

Lesnar’s WWE Championship and Reigns’ Universal Championship will be on the line when the long-term rivals face off in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday. One night earlier, Corbin and McIntyre are set to finally settle their feud in a singles match on WrestleMania Saturday.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Corbin claimed that his battle with McIntyre should essentially be viewed as a number one contender’s match:

“If I go as planned and put him [McIntyre] down at WrestleMania, I’m looking at who’s holding the unified title. Is it Brock? Is it Roman? Because I feel like whoever wins this match is next in line. It’s gonna be a battle because both of us realize that. Whoever walks out of there with this victory getting their hand raised, they’re next in line.”

McIntyre won the WWE Championship twice in 2020, holding the title for a combined 300 days. Corbin has previously challenged for both the WWE Championship and Universal Championship but has never won either title.

Why Happy Corbin thinks he is the right man to face Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns

Other non-title WrestleMania 38 singles matches include AJ Styles vs. Edge, Bobby Lashley vs. Omos, and Seth Rollins against a mystery opponent.

Looking at the rest of the two-night card, Happy Corbin knows he stands a good chance of becoming Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns’ next challenger:

“There’s nobody else, in my opinion, that is ready to step up to the plate to one of those two guys. I would be interested to see how Happy Corbin faces a Brock Lesnar, whether we’re arguing over cowboy hats and fedoras, it could get pretty wild. Same with Roman, he’s Head of the Table now. That’s where my mind’s at.”

Corbin has not lost a televised singles match since he adopted the “Happy” moniker at the start of his name in August 2021. The SmackDown star’s undefeated run has included victories over Cesaro, Kevin Owens, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

