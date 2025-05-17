WWE star possibly out of Money in the Bank 2025

WWE Money in the Bank is on the horizon, and it's that time of the year when athletically sound wrestlers rise to the occasion.

One such name fans are looking forward to seeing is SmackDown Superstar Rey Fenix. However, his status appears to be up in the air.

The Mexican star had a disappointing time on SmackDown last night, as he failed to punch his ticket to the Money in the Bank. He and Jimmy Uso lost to Solo Sikoa in a Triple Threat Qualifying match.

Fenix's loss came as a surprise to many since the Money in the Bank ladder match suits his style, and he would have brought a lot of eyeballs had he been put in the contest. It looks like WWE has other plans for the former AEW wrestler.

Rey Fenix has been announced for a meet-and-greet ahead of Worlds Collide featuring NXT and TNA on June 7, which happens to be the same day as Money in the Bank. The Mexican Luchador is expected to appear in the cross-promotional show next month, which explains why Fenix lost the Money in the Bank qualifiers last night.

As of this writing, there's no word on what role Rey Fenix will play at Worlds Collide.

