WWE star possibly working on major family project

A veteran WWE Superstar and her legendary family may be involved in a new project from outside of the company. New clues have just been revealed.

The Hart Family of pro wrestling was represented for years by the patriarch of the family - Stu Hart. The master of The Dungeon wrestling school, Stu, trained many top stars. The family includes Bret Hart and Owen Hart, plus their brothers, Natalya, Tyson Kidd, Davey Boy Smith, Jr., and Teddy Hart, as well as several connected members.

Natalya recently posted a photo with actor Rory Culkin, noting that she was working on something "near and dear" to her heart. She also tagged Yale Productions in the post, which has produced The Kill Room and other movies. Now, the word going around is that a movie on The Hart Family may be in the works.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that there has been "heavy discussion" about creating a movie based on the history of The Hart Family. The talks have apparently gone on for quite some time.

There aren't many details on the project as of now, but Yale Production has maintained interest in the movie.

Natalya on what The Dungeon 2.0 means for WWE and pro wrestling in general

Natalya and her husband, Tyson Kidd, are currently running The Dungeon 2.0 out of a small facility in Florida. They offer invite-only workshops but are open to expanding into a full wrestling school down the line.

The Queen of Harts and her WWE producer husband have trained several WWE talents, some from outside of the company. She recently spoke with TMZ Sports and talked about what it means to keep the name and vibe of The Dungeon alive.

Natalya and Kidd recently discussed The Dungeon 2.0 and what it means to keep the name and vibe alive.

"I’m just so lucky that for us... we were the last students of the original Dungeon, which my grandfather’s Stu Hart started in Calgary, Canada. So for us to be able to keep that Dungeon [name and vibe] alive... especially because we work so closely with the women, but I think being able to give back to the men and women of WWE. And this is, the thing is that we’re not really a school, maybe one day it will be a school. But at the moment, it’s like a private invite-only workshop," she said.

Nattie added that this is their love letter to pro wrestling. She and Kidd see The Dungeon 2.0 as their way of giving back to the industry that gave them so much.

Where does Natalya rank on your list of all-time great female WWE Superstars? Who else is worthy of a pro wrestling movie? Sound off in the comments below!

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.