WWE star predicts two imminent title changes after winless streak ends on RAW

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lose a non-title match against Bayley and Dakota Kai. Following the show, Bayley issued a warning to Morgan, Rodriguez, and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Morgan looked on course to secure the win for her team after landing her Oblivion finisher on Kai. Bayley, the legal competitor in the match, then quickly rolled up the former Riott Squad member to record a pinfall victory. The outcome also marked the end of the Damage CTRL leader's 30-match winless run.

In a WWE digital exclusive interview, Bayley said she plans to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship with Kai. The 33-year-old also referenced IYO SKY's RAW Women's Championship match against Belair at Backlash on May 6:

"We are so happy about this victory because it's Damage CTRL's first victory of 2023," Bayley stated. "Can you dig it, sucka?! And IYO is gonna be [leaving Backlash] as the new RAW Women's Champion! And we just beat the Women's Tag Team Champions, so you know what that means? We are walking out as champions. We are celebrating tonight as the future champions of WWE." [0:36 – 1:15]

All three Damage CTRL members (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) were drafted to SmackDown in the 2023 WWE Draft. The stable was selected as the 13th overall pick on the first night of the roster changes last Friday.

Bayley sent a message to WWE commentator Michael Cole

During her previous stint on SmackDown, Bayley often made jokes about lead announcer Michael Cole. She has even spoken about her desire to face the veteran commentator in a match one day.

The interview ended with Bayley mentioning that Cole is friends with backstage reporter Cathy Kelley:

"Bye bye, Monday Night RAW. Hello, Friday Night SmackDown, and Michael freakin' Cole. I know he's your [Cathy Kelley's] friend and I know she's [Dakota Kai] your friend, but we're going, all right?" [1:15 – 1:24]

Although it has not been confirmed, Bayley and Kai look set to receive a Women's Tag Team Championship opportunity in the near future. Kai and IYO SKY previously won the titles twice, while Bayley is a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion with Sasha Banks.

