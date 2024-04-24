WWE star puts Sheamus and 38-year-old on notice, calls current champion a "fraud"

Last week marked the end of former WWE Champion Sheamus' eight-month hiatus to heal up from injuries. He returned to the program, switched brands, and picked up a win over Ivar. He followed it up with another win this past Monday night over Shinsuke Nakamura.

Sheamus later disclosed the predominant reason for his return on Monday Night RAW: he is gunning for the Intercontinental Championship. The only problem is that there are a few others who are in line to face Sami Zayn. While Chad Gable may be in front of the line after turning heel on The Underdog, that does not sit well with Bronson Reed.

Speaking to Cathy Kelley during a backstage interview after attacking Sami Zayn on RAW, "Big" Bronson Reed claimed that Zayn is no longer the underdog, accusing the Intercontinental Champion of being a manipulator. Re-sharing the message on X, the Aussie even demanded that Sheamus and Chad Gable go to the back of the line.

Check out Bronson Reed's post below:

"Chad, back of the line. Sheamus, back of the line. I'm speaking the truth @WWE universe it's time to start listening. Sami, you are a fraud," wrote Reed.

Expand Tweet

Chad Gable failed to win the IC title from Zayn in Montreal last week. Post-match, he assaulted the latter and followed it up this week with a changed attitude. He appears to be embracing the heel persona.

Who is next for Sami Zayn after WWE RAW?

Sheamus needs the Intercontinental Championship, as he has never won the belt before. The same is the case for Chad Gable, who failed to win it from Zayn and even from Gunther multiple times before The Underdog.

Bronson Reed also previously attempted to take down The Ring General but was unable to. Ultimately, it was Sami who dethroned the Austrian star, ending the latter's reign at 666 days.

"On the biggest stage possible, the most dominant champion in WWE history threw everything he had at me. I took it all & I still came out on top," wrote Sami Zayn on Instagram.

Naturally, Zayn has become the hunted now that he is the champion. As of this writing, he is not booked for Backlash France. The event is scheduled to emanate on May 4th from the LDLC Arena in France.

Who should become the new number-one contender to Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn? Let us know using the discuss button.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback