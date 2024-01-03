WWE star reacts to praise from The Rock and criticism from fans

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made his big WWE return during Monday's RAW: Day 1 unique. He has continued interacting with several superstars, and one has publicly responded to his feedback.

RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin often goes viral for her unique style of Superstar introductions. Now, a clip of her reaction to The Rock's surprise entrance is making the rounds with close to 3 million views on the WWE's Twitter/X account. The Great One responded earlier today and said he loves the reaction, adding that the 34-year-old is "dope," which is another compliment.

The WWE star took to X this evening to respond to the praise from The People's Champion. She was at a bit of a loss for words and gave thanks.

"Speechless. Thank you [folded hands emoji]," she wrote.

The Rock also had a viral social media interaction with Becky Lynch following RAW Day 1.

Samantha Irvin dismisses WWE fan comments on reaction to The Rock

Several WWE fans responded to Samantha Irvin's thanks to The Rock by insinuating that her response was fake because she allegedly knew that The Brahma Bull would be coming to the ring.

Irvin dismissed an exchange between two fans who were going on about how she knew Rock was coming out because she saw him backstage.

"I seriously cannot believe you guys think he was chilling backstage and that I am someone who is informed on these surprises! LMAO!!!!" she wrote.

Irvin also responded to a fan who said she was faking it for the camera and exaggerating her reaction. She stated that this was one of the most favorite moments of her life.

"Everyone think about how funny this comment is when you consider the fact that this was one of my favorite moments of my life. One of my happiest times but I’m doing too much in ‘your’ opinion hahaha thank you for the laugh. Happy New Year," she wrote.

Irvin went back and forth with a few more fans but gave a simple emoji reply to one person who wondered why she reacted that way when she already knew The Rock was coming out. The 34-year-old responded with the "woman face-palming" emoji.

What did you think of The Rock's WWE return? Sound off in the comments below!