Top WWE star jokes about backstage talk with The Rock on RAW: Day 1

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returned to WWE on the RAW: Day 1 special and also spent time backstage with the roster. Now, one top superstar has posted about their interaction.

RAW Day 1 opened up with Becky Lynch defeating The Rock's cousin, Nia Jax. Later in the show, The Rock interrupted Jinder Mahal and then left him lying in the ring. On his way out, The People's Champion took the mic and teased a future match with another cousin, Roman Reigns. He also hung out backstage with several WWE stars during the show.

The official WWE Instagram account released backstage footage of The Man and The Brahma Bull chatting and embracing backstage. Lynch then took to Instagram today to share a photo of her and The Rock. She captioned the photo with a joke about beating up cousins.

"One of us was asking the other for advice on how to beat up their cousin," Lynch wrote.

The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment then responded in the comments section.

"'kick him in the b***s' is beautiful advice. I will do just that. Happy New Year!! #theman," Rock wrote.

Screenshot of The Rock's response to Becky Lynch on Instagram

Lynch's win over The Irresistible Force in the RAW: Day 1 opener went around 12 minutes. The Rock's segment with The Modern Day Maharaja went right at 22 minutes.

WWE veteran believes The Rock's popularity has diminished

WWE's RAW: Day 1 special has been a viral topic for more than 24 hours now, and The Rock has been trending as well due to his appearance.

The Great One's WWE TV return was met with mostly positive feedback on social media. However, Attitude Era head writer Vince Russo discussed The Rock on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and had some interesting comments on the popularity of The People's Champion.

"I don't think the Rock has the shine he used to have. I think a lot of that has to do with there was a point where Rock became a little political and threw his hat in the political ring a little bit. People don't like that. I don't think that had a positive effect. If anything, I think it had a negative effect. Now, The Rock is The Rock and there will never ever be another Rock but I don't know if he still has that shine with the casual fan," Russo said. [From 4:58 onwards]

The Rock is rumored to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber or WrestleMania 40. There's also speculation on Becky Lynch challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but no matches have been confirmed for the big event as we are still a few months away.

What did you think of The Rock's RAW: Day 1 appearance? Let us know in the comments below!