WWE star who received big-time help from John Cena wants to face him

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Feb 22, 2025 14:23 GMT
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion. [Image source: WWE.com]

John Cena has put over several WWE Superstars over the past few years. Among others, The Franchise Player served as the perfect backup for Carmelo Hayes in a wrestling match on NXT.

On the October 10, 2023, installment of the black and silver, Melo wrestled Bron Breakker in a one-on-one match. The current Intercontinental Champion had Paul Heyman in his corner, while Cena accompanied Hayes.

At one point during the match, Breakker attempted to use steel steps on his opponent, but The Cenation Leader intervened. He stopped Breakker by kicking him to his knee while the referee was distracted. Ultimately, Carmelo Hayes defeated The Dog of WWE.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm before the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE, the former NXT Champion acknowledged John Cena as a childhood hero. He cherishes their on-screen moment. Carmelo Hayes then confidently stated his intent to face the multi-time World Champion in a future match, asserting that their paths would inevitably cross.

"[Do you want to wrestle John Cena?] Yeah, absolutely. Cena...we looked up to him, he was our superhero. So getting to do that thing [sharing the screen on NXT] with John Cena was really cool. But I did know, even at that time I said, 'I'm going to be seeing you.' Most people can't, but I will. I'll be seeing you across the ring and tomorrow might be the day and if it ain't tomorrow, it'll be the day after that.' So, we're going to make it work," Melo said. [From 01:11 to 01:35]
Watch the full interview below:

Chris Van Vliet makes a bold prediction about John Cena ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

The Face That Runs the Place is set to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. The other contenders in the six-man match are CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre.

Speaking on his INSIGHT podcast, Chris Van Vliet predicted The Cenation Leader would not win Elimination Chamber. He believed Cena would continue to face different challenges.

"And if John Cena doesn't win Elimination Chamber, which I just, it feels like he's not going to. It really feels like this is going to continue to be an uphill battle of [for him]," Vliet said.
The WWE Universe will have to wait and see if they witness a Hayes vs. Cena match during the latter's Farewell Tour.

If you use quotes from the first half of this article, please credit MuscleManMalcolm and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
