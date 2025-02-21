Former World Champion will not win the WWE Elimination Chamber, believes Chris Van Vliet

The upcoming WWE Men's Elimination Chamber Match will feature Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, John Cena, Logan Paul, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. Ahead of the premium live event, popular podcaster Chris Van Vliet made a wild prediction about the six-man contest at `Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada on March 1.

On a recent episode of his AskCVV segment on the INSIGHT podcast, Vliet speculated that Cody Rhodes could face either Randy Orton or John Cena at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. He noted that this depends on the outcome of the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Later, Chris Van Vliet discussed The Franchise Player's chances at the premium live event, suggesting that a victory seemed unlikely. The podcaster implied that the former WWE Champion's struggle to secure a win would probably continue.

"And if John Cena doesn't win Elimination Chamber, which I just, it feels like he's not going to. It really feels like this is going to continue to be an uphill battle of [for him]," Vliet said. [From 28:51 to 29:01]

WWE veteran says John Cena could face 29-year-old star at WrestleMania

Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently shared his thoughts on The Cenation Leader's opponent for this year's Showcase of The Immortals. The former SmackDown commentator discussed this on his The Coach and Bro podcast.

Jonathan Coachman speculated about the potential for compelling promos between Logan Paul and John Cena leading up to WWE WrestleMania. He suggested a match between them could benefit both wrestlers, particularly by elevating The Maverick's status.

"Can you imagine the promos if Logan Paul and John Cena have four or five weeks to build up to this thing at WrestleMania? And he's telling, ‘By the way, shave your head. I'm tired of the bald spot in the back.’ (…) Logan Paul, not only could he give Cena the rub, but Cena would absolutely give Logan Paul the rub, and I think it could really launch Logan Paul into the stratosphere, if they had a really good match," Coachman said.

Whether or not The Cenation Leader wins the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to punch his ticket to The Show of Shows remains to be seen.

