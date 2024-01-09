WWE star references CM Punk and Tony Khan in announcement ahead of RAW

One of WWE's most braggadocious superstars sent out a bold message ahead of tonight's live RAW.

Grayson Waller is currently feuding with Kevin Owens. After returning to WWE NXT for a loss to Trick Williams and a beating from Owens at New Year's Evil, Waller got into it with Cameron Grimes on SmackDown's New Year's Revolution special. Meanwhile, Owens earned a Royal Rumble title shot against Logan Paul with his WWE United States Championship on the line.

Waller took to Instagram ahead of tonight's RAW to vent about recent happenings but also announced his first WWE action figure from Mattel. Waller is promising fans they can comment "Kevin Owens Sucks" on his Instagram post to be eligible to receive a signed figure from the first of the line.

In venting over the rough start to 2024, The 21st Century Success Story seemingly referenced the drama between CM Punk and Tony Khan in AEW. Waller said he and Austin Theory were in "fear for our lives backstage" due to Owens, and many see this as a reference to the AEW President announcing The Second City Saint's release in September 2023. Khan said he felt like his life was in danger when the All In incident occurred the week before.

"2024 hasn’t really started off the way that I was hoping for. ... What do I see while I’m watching [Friday's SmackDown]? Kevin Owens punches Logan Paul, the United States Champion, in the face for no reason at all. Me and Theory had enough... we go and check on Logan backstage, because you know what? We’re starting to fear for our lives backstage, there’s a madman running around punching people!" Waller said.

Waller went on to knock Grimes and then plug his new WWE action figure, which is available now from Ringside Collectibles. The white & pink version is listed for $28.99, and the Chase variant black version is going for $37.99.

Grayson Waller hoping to make WWE WrestleMania debut

WWE has booked Grayson Waller against several top stars in his young career, and he's hoping to continue that trend on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking to Brad Gilmore on The Collection, The 21st Century Success Story recalled watching WrestleMania 39 with Carmelo Hayes and how he plans on getting a spot on the card this year. Waller was asked who he wanted to face at WrestleMania 40, but he did not name anyone.

"I got to attend last year with NXT, we were up in the box and watching it, and I told myself — I was sitting with Carmelo Hayes, at the time we were kind of a little bit closer friends, and I said to him, 'This is us next year.' And we both had that same vibe. So for me, personally, it's all about getting on WrestleMania and being on that card I don't care who's across from me type of thing," he said.

Friday's Waller vs. Cameron Grimes match on SmackDown will be the second-ever televised bout between the two, as Waller picked up the win on November 17. We should have a better idea of WrestleMania 40 plans for the Aussie superstar after the next several weeks.

