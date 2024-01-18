WWE star responds to praise after heartbreaking injury news about missing 1 year of action

A WWE star will miss almost one year of action thanks to an injury. Now, the star has responded to a fellow star's praise.

Zelina Vega had only praise for Cora Jade after the news about her recent injury broke. WWE officially confirmed that Jade would be out of action for nearly a year thanks to a torn left knee ACL.

Jade had only recently returned to action at NXT Deadline but will be sidelined again. She broke her silence on the heartbreaking injury news, saying that after losing everything, one was free to do something.

Zelina Vega had a lot of praise for Cora Jade and Tiffany Stratton, saying she looked forward to seeing what they would do. However, when a fan pointed out that Jade would be out of action for a year, she said that fans had already seen what she could do and would do a lot when she finally returned.

"But we have seen what she can do and WILL do when she returns. Speedy recovery @CoraJadeWWE🤘🏽," Vega wrote.

Jade responded by posting a heart-shaped hand emoji, showing her appreciation.

While it will be a while before Jade can return to action, the 23-year-old star has her career before her.

Sportskeeda wishes Cora Jade a quick and complete recovery.

