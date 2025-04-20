WWE star returning after 50 days to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 is possible, says veteran

Randy Orton is set to compete tonight at WWE WrestleMania 41. However, his opponent has yet to be announced. Former Women's Champion Layla recently claimed an absent superstar could return after 50 days to fight The Viper.

Ad

The 14-time World Champion was scheduled to go head-to-head against Kevin Owens at this year's Show of Shows. However, the match was canceled after The Prizefighter suffered a serious neck injury. When told the news, Orton RKOed SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. He then demanded that Aldis find him an opponent for WrestleMania or he would RKO him again. Meanwhile, The Viper issued an open challenge last Friday on the blue brand to anyone on the roster to face him tonight. He announced that he would head to the ring in his gear, ready for a fight.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on the Chairshot Sports podcast, Layla refused to predict who could answer Orton's open challenge. However, she claimed Sami Zayn could return after 50 days of absence to fight The Viper due to his connection to Owens:

"I saw someone comment Sami Zayn, I mean, because of Kevin Owens being out. Maybe that could be a possibility," she said. [From 01:17:44 to 01:17:50]

Ad

Sami Zayn last competed at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto on March 1, 2025. Zayn lost to Owens in an unsanctioned match.

Randy Orton broke character to comment on Kevin Owens' injury ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Although Randy Orton and Kevin Owens were on-screen enemies heading into WWE WrestleMania 41, The Viper recently broke character to address The Prizefighter's injury. He disclosed that he and the former Universal Champion are friends outside the ring.

Ad

The 45-year-old WWE legend revealed in an interview with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture that he had spoken to Owens about what to expect during his recovery period, pointing out that it is tough to be unable to do what you love:

"So, Owens and I are buddies outside the ring. And I really respect him as not only a wrestler but, like, a husband and a father. And I know what it's like to go through an injury like that. And so, I've actually had a couple of conversations with him about what to expect and the mental, you know. It's tough. It's tough to be home, be hurt, and not be able to do what you love to do," he said.

Ad

Ad

Orton also stated that he knows that he and Owens would finish their storyline when the latter returns to WWE.

Please credit Chairshot Sports and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.