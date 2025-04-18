BREAKING: Randy Orton's WWE role at WrestleMania 41 made official

WWE legend Randy Orton has finally revealed what he will be doing at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The Viper dropped a bombshell announcement ahead of SmackDown tonight.

Ad

The Viper has been looking for an opponent since Kevin Owens backed out of their WrestleMania 41 match due to a neck injury. Many WWE fans have thrown Nick Aldis' name around as a last-minute opponent after The Apex Predator nailed the SmackDown General Manager with an RKO. Orton made his intentions clear that if Aldis fails to provide him an opponent, he wouldn't apologize to Mickie James for what he would do to him.

Ad

Trending

Earlier today, Randy Orton revealed that he will issue an open challenge for the 20th time competing at The Showcase of the Immortals. He also sent another warning to Aldis, saying he wouldn't mind giving him another RKO if he didn't get an opponent on SmackDown this Friday.

"No (On if he knows who he's facing at WrestleMania 41) But I'm going to find out on SmackDown Friday, at least, I better find out or Nick Aldis is eating yet another RKO, which I will pay the fine, happily. But honestly, I have no idea what's going on, but I have my gear. I got my boots. I'll be all warmed up in that ring, and I'm calling somebody out, I gotta do something. I gotta give the fans here in Vegas an RKO at WrestleMania. I got to. It's number 20. What the hell, right? Wish me luck," he said.

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Solo Sikoa face Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Like Randy Orton, Solo Sikoa has no match at WrestleMania 41. The Bloodline member confronted The Viper on WWE SmackDown last week, reigniting their rivalry.

Later, Randy Orton joined forces with LA Knight to defeat Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga in a tag team match in the main event.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sikoa and Orton brawled all over the arena as the show went off the air, teasing a potential singles match at The Show of Shows this weekend.

The two men have crossed paths multiple times in the past, but have never played a singles match at a premium live event.

There couldn't be a better time and place than WrestleMania 41 to book a blockbuster showdown between the two rivals.

If you carry quotes from this article in your publication, please give an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More