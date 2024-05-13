WWE star returns after 5 years ahead of RAW

A former WWE star is in attendance for tonight's edition of RAW. This week's show will feature Women's World Champion Becky Lynch in action against Dakota Kai and second-round matches of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments.

Former WWE ring announcer Lillian Garcia has shared several videos on social media from tonight's edition of RAW. The veteran noted that she was excited to be back for tonight's show and delivered a message to fans who will be in attendance. She instructed them to make as much noise as possible. You can check out her Instagram story by clicking here.

"Wow, being here never gets old. Seeing those words, RAW, like god, the years that I spent in buildings and announcing, it is just so good to see everybody. It is just great to be back for the night to say hello. Alright, I hope you guys are watching tonight. Make sure you watch tonight Monday Night RAW. And if you are here in the audience, make sure you make a lot of noise. Everybody here works so hard, alright, love you guys," she said.

Lillian Garcia shares Instagram story from tonight's RAW.

Lillian Garcia worked as WWE's ring announcer for several years. She stopped being full-time in 2016 and made appearances for the promotion from 2016-2019. Garcia appeared at the RAW Reunion episode on July 22, 2019.

