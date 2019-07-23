RAW Reunion: Complete roundup of all returning WWE legends

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 2.11K // 23 Jul 2019, 08:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It was a night of returns!

This week saw WWE host the RAW Reunion. A huge number of legends returned to WWE once again as they took part in the show in small segments.

For most of the show, it was business as usual, with the exception of some cameos and segments which saw the legends interact with current Superstars, each other, and the audience as well.

Given that so many legends who made their return to the show, it was easy to miss out on any of them. In this article, we will provide a complete roundup of all the WWE legends and Superstars who returned for the RAW Reunion.

John Cena

The show opened with the one and only leader of the Cenation -- John Cena. He came out and addressed the crowd for a while talking about how much fun it was for him to be back before he was interrupted by The Usos.

The Usos came out to say that no one wanted to see Cena in that avatar. Cena had made his entrance in his usual avatar of 'Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect'.

The Usos made it clear that everyone wanted to see Cena's earlier gimmick -- The Doctor of Thuganomic. Cena obliged immediately and rapped a few lines, surprisingly even bringing up The Usos' mugshots -- referring to the fact that they had both been arrested in the recent past.

The Usos seemed to take it in good humor and said that this was the Cena they had wanted before calling out the next person to return -- their father.

Advertisement

Rikishi and D-Von Dudley

Rikishi made his way out and stood in the ring with Cena.

Soon enough, they were interrupted by The Revival who challenged The Usos to a match. However, they were not alone as they brought out D-Von Dudley to support them.

The match saw both Dudley and Rikishi at ringside while the tag teams did battle. It ended up with The Usos picking up the win and standing tall with their father.

Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart

Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart were shown backstage in a segment hyping up the rest of the show.

1 / 8 NEXT