WWE star retweets "hostile" sign fueling John Cena comparison 

Theory recently retweeted an altered version of an infamous John Cena sign, further fueling comparisons to the WWE legend.

Back in 2006, Cena faced Rob Van Dam at ECW's One Night Stand pay-per-view. That night, the Hammerstein Ballroom hosted passionate ECW fans described as "hostile" by commentators. A "corporate" John Cena was not well-received in the arena as the crowd mercilessly booed the then-reigning WWE Champion.

A sign which read, "If Cena wins, we riot" was on display at the gallery during his entrance. A photograph of it has since been used to discuss John Cena's polarizing impact among fans.

Recently, a fan photoshopped the image, replacing Cena's name with "Theory" and captioned it "WWE SummerSlam 2022 vibes." The budding star retweeted the post and further fueled the comparisons to John Cena. The latter had received similar treatment in his career, but he was truly a heel if not for that one match against RVD.

Theory has been labeled the "new chosen one" after Vince McMahon handpicked him as the future of the company. He plans to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam during the Last Man Standing Match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

WWE's backstage plans for John Cena vs. Theory

Last month, John Cena returned to the special edition of RAW that marked the 20th anniversary of his debut. In the weeks leading up to the legend's return, Theory took the opportunity to fire shots at Cena.

John Cena and Theory eventually crossed paths backstage on RAW, where the upstart sent a clear warning to the legend. Previously, it was rumored that the two men could lock horns at SummerSlam. However, backstage reports now claim that the company now hopes to book their match at WrestleMania next year.

As of writing, Theory is scheduled to challenge Bobby Lashley in a rematch for the United States Championship at SummerSlam.

