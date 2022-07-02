WWE Rumor Roundup: 5-time champion set to return, backstage plans for John Cena, big Money in the Bank spoiler (July 1st, 2022)

We are back with today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. Our top stories include an update on a multi-time champion's return after almost a year, backstage plans for John Cena, and a potential Money in the Bank spoiler.

Here, we look at the most prominent rumors that have dominated WWE headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Bayley reportedly ready for WWE return

WWE Superstar Bayley is reportedly ready to step back inside the squared circle. She recently shared a post of "laced boots," which hinted at a return to action for her following a prolonged injury layoff.

Dave Meltzer also shared an update on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and said:

" Bayley should be back somewhat soon."

Bayley's last match was scheduled at Money in the Bank 2021, where she would have faced Bianca Belair. However, she was pulled out of the match after suffering a torn ACL while training at the Performance Center.

#2 John Cena will reportedly face the current United States Champion Theory at WrestleMania 39

John Cena returned on RAW earlier this week to celebrate his 20th anniversary with WWE. Prior to his appearance on the red brand, we saw United States Champion Austin Theory fire shots at Cena.

There was backstage speculation regarding Theory vs. John Cena at SummerSlam. However, Dave Meltzer reports that this match could be held at WrestleMania 39 instead:

"However, Cena is not announced for any future TV dates and given how many tickets he moved in Laredo, if he was announced for a show, he'd move more tickets right now than anyone except Dwayne Johnson. So it makes no sense not to advertise him. But they wouldn't do such a match without more of an angle. So the match, which is clearly a direction, may also be delayed for WrestleMania," stated Dave Meltzer.

Theory is scheduled to face Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank 2022. He will put his United States Championship on the line against The All Mighty and will hope to pick up a big win. However, it won't be an easy task for Vince McMahon's protégé.

Warning: The following section contains a potential Money in the Bank spoiler

#3 Reports on the winner of Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

As of this writing, WWE Superstars Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn, and Riddle have booked a spot for themselves in the Men's Money in the Bank match.

Latest reports suggest that The Architect is a top favorite to win the aforementioned ladder match and will successfully cash-in his contract. According to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer,

"Rollins is the favorite of oddsmakers because of the Cody Rhodes promo which teased the idea of Rollins winning, cashing in, and Rhodes chasing him for the title."

Seth Rollins stated that he hopes to recreate history after winning the Money in the Bank contract. He wishes to cash-in the contract at SummerSlam during the Last Man Standing Match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Visionary is looking to replicate the iconic "Heist of the Century". Should he succeed, he could cross paths with Cody Rhodes once again.

