WWE star reveals they are not booked for Elimination Chamber; responds to fan criticism

One popular WWE star has revealed that the company did not book them for the first-ever Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event from Australia. They have just reached out to co-workers and fans ahead of the big event. The talent who hasn't been booked for the trip down under is Kayla Braxton.

The WWE crews are headed to Western Australia, specifically the Perth suburb of Burswood. The 14th Elimination Chamber PLE is scheduled to take place this Saturday at Optus Stadium, and a packed house is expected.

Kayla is currently a member of the WWE SmackDown roster, working as one of the most popular on-air talents from WWE Digital. She often helps with PLE coverage, but she has just taken to X to reveal that the company did not book her to travel to Australia this week. The 32-year-old added that going Down Under had been a dream of hers.

"Wishing my bad a** coworkers a safe trip to Australia! It’s always been a dream of mine to go and I hope I’m on the next trip. In the meantime, if y’all can send a few Kangaroos, Quokkas, Wombats and Wallabies back to me, that would be so appreciated, ya little rippers! [kangaroo emoji]" she wrote.

It looks like Mike Rome is among the on-air talents traveling to Perth for Elimination Chamber, but there's no word yet on who would replace Braxton. Elimination Chamber will air live this Saturday on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Kayla Braxton on unwarranted feedback from WWE fans

WWE has had Kayla Braxton as an exclusive on-air talent for the SmackDown brand since August 2019. She has appeared on various shows since then, but has remained a constant presence on the blue brand.

While Braxton has been a SmackDown star for several years now, that apparently does not stop fans from criticizing the 32-year-old over something they didn't like on Monday nights.

Braxton took to X this week and commented on how she woke up to complaints or perhaps actual praise, from WWE RAW viewers who tagged her without realizing she's not on the show.

"I love waking up after a RAW and seeing that I'm tagged as the person who’s ring announcing or interviewing. I’ve been exclusively on SmackDown for 5 years, guys. Samantha, Jackie and Cathy are on RAW and they’re all great! WE DONT ALL LOOK ALIKE [laughing with tears emoji] love y'all anyway [face throwing a kiss emoji]" she wrote.

Braxton has been praised for her work on the SmackDown broadcast team, but she has shined on multiple shows. The company has used the Belmont University graduate in NXT as a ring announcer, event host, and backstage interviewer, and she basically worked those same roles on RAW, SmackDown, and 205 Live.

Braxton has also served as host and co-host of The Bump, and host of Talking Smack/SmackDown LowDown. She has also worked various roles at premium live events, which includes PLE Kickoff pre-shows, along with additional events and WWE Digital projects.

