"Worthless scum" - WWE star fires shots at disrespectful online troll and contacts employer

WWE stars often deal with disrespectful trolls on social media, and one talent is having it out with a certain fan this week.

Kayla Braxton is no stranger to social media drama. Her latest X incident has many fans rallying around her in support after she went back and forth with one fan who took things too far following her recent WWE TV appearance. However, she is also receiving criticism from other fans for trying to doxx the X user.

The troll in question made an awful comment that is related to something personal Braxton shared in the past. The 32-year-old WWE talent responded and called on her fans to help dig up information on the man. Both posts have since been deleted, but a screenshot can be seen below.

"@legit_tcw wants attention. I know a lot of you are great little detectives. Find out who this person is, where they work, etc - because anyone who feels brave enough to post this about someone deserves to be treated as the worthless scum they are. Let's get to work, friends," she wrote.

Screenshot of Kayla Braxton's tweet to online troll

Braxton ended up deleting the post as many people criticized her for trying to use her fanbase to reveal personal information about the troll. With that said, she does have a significant number of people who are taking her side in the matter.

The man later told Braxton that he works for the Little Caesar's pizza restaurant. She then threatened him with his job.

"You won’t be working there for much longer and if I have anything to do with it, anywhere else. Also - how do you get off talking about you being bullied just to say the absolute cruelest thing to someone you’ve never met who has done nothing to you. I feel so sorry for you," she wrote.

Another fan responded and called the WWE backstage interviewer out for trying to doxx someone else. Braxton replied and denied the allegation, adding that she had contacted the man's employer.

"I’m not doxing. I wanted their info so I could contact their employer. Which I have now done," she wrote.

The conversations continued until Braxton posted a Home Alone GIF and reiterated that she had taken "proper action" on the fan who made the initial troll comments.

"I’ve since figured out everything I needed to know about that person and have taken proper action. Thanks for the help! [kiss face emoji] don’t be a bully. And if you are, don’t be surprised when consequences follow. Now back to your Tuesday, ya filthy animals!," she wrote.

The man continued to troll Braxton and her supporters, claiming that he made his initial comments because she said something he didn't like about CM Punk in WWE. He also jokingly claimed she got him fired from Little Caesar's, so he was applying to Papa John's.

Braxton previously received messages from angry fans after she took a shot at Punk for his return to WWE. She then publicly reacted to the criticism.

Kayla Braxton shares message ahead of WWE RAW

This wasn't Kayla Braxton's first social media situation this week, as she also shared a message with fans before Monday's WWE RAW.

Braxton took to her Instagram Stories and posted a photo from one of her recent workout runs. She then commented on how this has been a rough year, noting that she has been working through her own mental health journey.

"Been a rough year for a lot of us for all kinds of reasons. Hell, it's been a rough few years. I've been working through my own mental health journey and have taken steps I've avoided in the past because 'I'm a strong independent woman don't need anybody.' But asking for help is the strongest thing any of us can do. I'm working on myself and I'm here for anyone else who wants to start their healing journey as well. We got this [muscle flex emoji]," she wrote.

Braxton left WWE's The Bump back in September and was replaced by Megan Morant. She had been on the show since it launched in 2019.

