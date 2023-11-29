WWE star reveals heartwarming message from celebrity at RAW

Monday's WWE RAW from Nashville was a loaded show with all the fallout from Survivor Series. The show also featured a surprise celebrity appearance, and one WWE star has shared a heartwarming conversation she had with the famous fan.

Red brand ring announcer Samantha Irvin was ringside for the RAW main event, which was not the show-closing segment. The match saw Randy Orton defeat Dominik Mysterio. Jelly Roll, the Grammy-nominated recording artist from Nashville, was featured in a backstage segment with R-Truth and Alpha Academy earlier in the night and was later involved in the Orton vs. Mysterio match while watching from ringside.

Irvin took to X today and revealed words of encouragement she had received from the multi-talented artist:

"Last night @JellyRoll615 told me to 'keep singing.' Y’all know I’ll never stop but wow, those words couldn’t have come from a better person/ artist. Thank you [folded hands emoji]," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

While Orton was declared the winner in his return to singles action, Rhea Ripley and others pointed to how Jelly Roll's involvement should have resulted in a different finish. The Women's World Champion called out "that Jelly dude" following RAW.

Samantha Irvin fires back at Ricochet criticism from WWE fan

It's no secret that Samantha Irvin is engaged to be married to Ricochet. The 28-year-old announcer and the 35-year-old Superstar went public with their relationship in November 2021. Then the couple became engaged on January 10th of this year.

Irvin has had to deal with criticism against her partner in various storylines, including the Ricochet vs. Logan Paul feud. She recently lashed out at a fan who tried to insult The Future of Flight by saying Irvin is marrying "a mid-carder" wrestler.

"*a future WWE Hall of Famer, future Grand Slam Champ, a GOAT High Flyer, an internationally known elite athlete, an inspiration to millions in all age groups AND a man who was with me before it all started, believed in my dream & built me up the entire way through. fixed it! :)," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Irvin and Ricochet have not announced when their wedding will be held, but it's likely WWE will keep them together on the same brand as they regularly do with talents who are in relationships.

What did you think of Jelly Roll's RAW appearance? Where does Samantha Irvin rank on your list of all-time great ring announcers? Sound off in the comments below!