WWE star reveals unfortunate injury following RAW

WWE RAW this week featured a main event that hit the ball out of the proverbial park. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins successfully retained his belt against Jey Uso. Drew McIntyre made his presence felt and remains one of the most compelling characters on the show.

Elsewhere, Nia Jax and Becky Lynch have reignited a rivalry that is five years old, and the former has a chance at redeeming herself from the real-life scandal that catapulted the Irish star into superstardom.

While these are things that happened on-screen, WWE personnel Kayla Braxton revealed that she busted her nose, caused by an unfortunate accident attempting to throw up, as she was not feeling well:

"Last night, I wasn’t feeling well and went to throw up and as I was about to, the toilet seat fell and busted my nose open, causing a nose bleed. This is a few weeks after I busted my head on my bedroom door after tripping on a shoe. I think I need my own personal caretaker," Kayla Braxton wrote on Twitter/X.

Expand Tweet

During Survivor Series: WarGames weekend, she shared an Instagram story, revealing that she spent the day prior with two former WWE Superstars, including a two-time World Champion. Check it out here.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo slammed WWE's decision not to feature CM Punk on RAW

The Survivor Series fallout edition of the red brand saw CM Punk get a few minutes in as the show drew to a close. This was the returning WWE Superstar's first appearance on Monday nights in nearly a decade.

Punk is advertised for the upcoming edition of SmackDown, but former writer Vince Russo feels that after all the hype surrounding not only the Best In the World but Randy Orton as well, the company squandered all momentum. While speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo explained:

"This entire show meant absolutely nothing. You bring back CM Punk last week, and he's not even on the second show, and you remember Chris, there was so much promise with CM Punk and Randy Orton last week, and we get to this week, Orton's on SmackDown and CM Punk isn't even on the show. Bro, what more can you say?" he said.

The Legend Killer has been signed to Friday nights already. Owing to this, CM Punk could be made exclusive to the flagship show.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.