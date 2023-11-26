Former WWE Superstar in Chicago ahead of Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is arguably the most anticipated event of 2023. The show is scheduled to air live in a few hours from the Allstate Arena. Fans are excited to witness the return of the legendary Randy Orton at the show, likely during the main event WarGames match.

Dolph Ziggler's Hunkamania, a comedy variety show, happened on November 24. It was the second of the two-night special. Along with the former World Heavyweight Champion, Hornswoggle is also in Chicago this weekend.

WWE's broadcaster Kayla Braxton shared an Instagram story with Hornswoggle, revealing that the two had attended Ziggler's show:

"Got to hear some jokes and tell some jokes last night with the legendary @dylanpostl [Hornswoggle]," Braxton wrote.

Kayla Braxton's Instagram story with Hornswoggle

Dolph Ziggler was shockingly released by the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year, and he has since taken the opportunity to explore other ventures. He is also booked to appear for another wrestling promotion in 2024.

Booker T defends WWE's decision to announce Randy Orton's return ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames

During a recent episode of his podcast The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, Booker spoke about Randy Orton's comeback to the ring. Cody Rhodes cut a promo on the go-home edition of RAW revealing The Viper's participation in the WarGames match.

The WWE Hall of Famer pointed to the present-day online culture, believing that even if the company kept it a secret, someone would have leaked it. Moreover, die-hard fans of The Viper need to know that the legend will be there:

"You know, a surprise would've been great, but I'm sure someone would've broken on Twitter that Randy Orton has been spotted in Chicago. I'm sure of that. There's no way around that. So these days, trying to surprise someone, you might just be shooting yourself in the foot. Everybody [should] know [sic] that Randy Orton is gonna be there so they could tune in and buy it more than anything. More importantly, you want the Randy Orton fans to know he's going to be there," said Booker.

After spotting Jey Uso's reaction to Cody's announcement last Monday night that Randy Orton will join them to take down The Judgment Day, many fans believe that the former Bloodline member will get hit with an RKO.

How excited are you for Randy Orton's first WWE match since May 20, 2022? Sound off in the comments section below!

