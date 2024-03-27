WWE star Rhea Ripley reacts to upcoming appearance in popular show

Rhea Ripley is gearing up for WrestleMania XL in two weeks, as the WWE star has arguably her biggest title defense to date on the show against Becky Lynch.

The two knocked it out of the proverbial park on RAW this past Monday night in their heated promo segment. It appears Mami is looking to drop some more bombshells on United States Champion Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive next.

Taking to X, Ripley shared the teaser for the upcoming episode, in which she is seen talking about piercings, possibly facing Paul in a "Custody for Dom" contest, and about her real-life partner, AEW star Buddy Matthews.

Check out her post below:

Expand Tweet

After taking the title away from Charlotte Flair last year on The Grandest Stage, the Judgment Day star hopes to continue her momentum this time around against yet another Horsewoman of WWE. On the other hand, the creative team has taken their rivalry up a notch recently and it is hard to bet against Becky Lynch.

Will Rhea Ripley follow a trend in WWE post-WrestleMania?

Since August 2020, Roman Reigns has remained the Universal Champion. In June 2022, Gunther captured the Intercontinental Championship and managed to retain it against every superstar who stepped up to him till today.

While comparatively for less number of days, even Seth Rollins has held the World Heavyweight Championship for a prolonged period. He is still the titleholder heading into the biggest show of the year after winning the belt in May 2023.

With all of these lengthy title reigns, the WWE Universe recently took to social media, addressing Rhea Ripley's popularity. A section of the fanbase believes she should continue her reign for another year at least.

As for Becky Lynch, she has not held a world title on the main roster since early 2022. She recently disclosed her desire to win the Women's World Championship in the opening contest of WrestleMania XL, and also commented on her husband's upcoming showdown with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Poll : Should Rhea Ripley retain the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL? A resounding yes. Becky needs the win more. 0 votes View Discussion