WWE star's outburst should have led to angry Triple H reaction & firing, veteran outlines fumbled opportunity (Exclusive)

A WWE star's relatively recent outburst was apparently an opportunity in disguise, according to wrestling veteran Vince Russo. He spoke about how this could have led to a star being fired as part of the storyline.

Karrion Kross is arguably yet to be considered for a strong push in the Stamford-based promotion. While he has been the NXT Champion twice, no gold has come his way since he joined the main roster. He certainly has exceptional skill in the ring and in terms of character work, which makes his lack of screentime all the more perplexing.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran pitched a storyline where Kross' wife Scarlett could have gotten fired by an irate Triple H, following his recent outburst:

"And now if I am writing the show, I am opening up the next show with Triple H calling Karrion Kross out. I saw you little display on TV. Brother you got something to say? I am right here. Let Kross say, as a shoot, everything he wants to say. And bro can you imagine if Triple H goes at that time, you know what, I got every right, the way you just spoke to me, I got every right to fire you right here right now. But I am not gonna do that, because that would be the easy way. What I am gonna do is, I am gonna fire your wife," Russo said. [3:30 onwards]

WWE veteran wants Karrion Kross to win Money in the Bank

According to Vince Russo, Karrion Kross could have a fresh start if he won this year's Money in the Bank.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran talked about how Kross could work as an unexpected pick. He said:

"If I am writing this bro, and since like everybody just seems to be in the middle. That's what this company feels like, you got a lot of people in the middle. Bro if it's me, I am gonna put it on somebody totally, totally unexpected, to make somebody and to do something with somebody. See bro if it's me, I'd let a Karrion Kross win that Money in the Bank." [0:55 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Karrion Kross in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Writing With Russo and embed the exclusive YouTube video, giving an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

