WWE star's return teased by dad following rare appearance with reported girlfriend Liv Morgan

Mike Rotunda seemingly teased his son's WWE return after about a year of absence.

Bo Dallas had a 13-year run in the Stamford-based company between 2008 and 2021, during which he held the NXT Championship, RAW Tag Team Title, and 24/7 Championship. Nevertheless, the 33-year-old was released from his contract three years ago. In late 2022, Dallas reportedly returned to the company to work with his brother, Bray Wyatt, playing the gimmick of Uncle Howdy. However, he has been off TV since Wyatt took time off due to illness ahead of WrestleMania 39. The Eater of Worlds sadly passed away in August 2023.

During an interview with Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat, Dallas' father addressed the rumors surrounding his son's future, stating that his story is unfinished:

"[Bo is like constantly in the rumor mill about what will happen next with Bo. It doesn't seem like that story's been written yet.] Right. Well, hopefully, it'll get written shortly," he said. [From 35:45 to 35:59]

Bo Dallas have been spotted with WWE star Liv Morgan in the past

The former NXT Champion has been reportedly dating Liv Morgan for the past few years. The couple were spotted together lately as they attended Sonya Deville's wedding ceremony.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair seemingly confirmed the couple's relationship during an episode of his To Be The Man podcast in which he spoke about visiting Mike Rotunda's compound:

"I just saw Barry's sister the other day, Mike's wife. And Mike was there at the 30th anniversary [of RAW]. Mike Rotunda, Barry [Windham]'s brother-in-law. So, he [Barry] is recovering. He is here in Tampa... He's out what they call The Compound. That would be the Bray Wyatt/Mike Rotunda compound. Bo's got a bunch of property out there. Bo is with Liv Morgan now. I think, are they married? I don't know. Yeah, and I saw JoJo, Bray's wife. Yeah, they're a very happy family," he said.

While the former SmackDown Women's Champion was previously in a romantic relationship with former superstar Enzo Amore, Dallas was married to former NXT star Sarah Backman for five years. The couple divorced in 2019.

